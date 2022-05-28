Biden Whispers to Naval Grads: 'I'm Your Commander in Chief'

There’s something really creepy about a grown man whispering into a microphone. And when a politician does it, you immediately suspect he’s trying to hide something.

And when a president does it, you fear for the future of the republic.

Biden must have taken a public speaking class a hundred years ago. His creepy habit of whispering — presumably for dramatic effect — is exactly the opposite of what he should be doing in order to emphasize a point. Raising the volume of one’s voice and the pitch slightly keeps the audience from wondering if you’ve gone off the deep end while accomplishing the same thing.

At the commencement address for U.S. Naval Academy graduates, Biden spent 25 minutes rambling almost incoherently at times. Then he told a story about applying to the Naval Academy in 1965 — the same year he graduated from the University of Delaware.

MEAWorldWide:

“I was told the Class of ’72 is here. I was appointed to the academy in 1965 by a senator who I was running against in 1972 — never planned it that way. I wasn’t old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running,” Biden told the graduating class of midshipmen. Biden continued his babbling, “He was a fine man. His name is J. Caleb Boggs. I didn’t come to the academy because I wanted to be a football star. And you had a guy named [Roger] Staubach and [Joe] Bellino here. So I went to Bellino and Staubach are the only two Navy football players to win the Heisman Trophy as the best college football players in America. Bellino won the award in 1960, while Staubach did so in 1963″, he added.

Huh?

Joe Biden falsely claimed he “was appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965” while speaking to Naval Academy graduates today. Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965, making that impossible. pic.twitter.com/oSTmjeqSLb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2022

That’s when Biden leaned over the microphone and said in that creepy whisper: “And, by the way, once you’re commissioned, remember: I’m your Commander-in-Chief. So don’t ask me too tough a question, okay?” he added.

Biden Whispers to Naval Academy Graduates: ‘I Am Your Commander-in-Chief’ Biden: “You’ve all got so much to be proud of. You really do. By the way, once you’re commissioned, remember, (whispers) I’m your commander-in-chief. So don’t ask me too tough a question, okay?” pic.twitter.com/baXbeoS6Ee — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) May 27, 2022

Biden is a serial liar about his life because he feels so inadequate that he has to liven up his personal narrative with lies. In fact, Biden received five student draft deferments during his four years at the University of Delaware and subsequent three years at Syracuse University College of Law.

After Biden graduated law school in 1968, he reportedly was deemed unfit for military service by citing childhood asthma. His memoir doesn’t mention the condition while describing his football exploits or his work as a lifeguard. A report released in November by his doctor also doesn’t mention asthma.

As recently as 2000 when George W. Bush’s candidacy for president was almost derailed by charges that he ducked active duty by joining the Air National Guard, it seemed to matter to the left that candidates should have served. Biden chose school. And no one on the left ever raised it as an issue.