The Situation at the Border Is Far More Dire Than We're Being Told

According to documents obtained by Axios, more than 50,000 illegal aliens are waiting in Mexican shelters across the border to “run out the clock” on Title 42, the pandemic immigration policy that has expelled nearly a million illegal aliens since it was instituted two years ago.

Also, more than 8,000 illegals are being arrested every day at the border, a huge number that pencils out to more than 250,000 arrests per month.

As the suit brought by 15 Republican attorneys general demanding the Biden administration retain Title 42 works its way through the courts, the fact is that eventually, the rule will be lifted and the border will reopen.

And the Biden administration is still unprepared for what happens next.

As many as 50,000 migrants are waiting in Mexican shelters for a chance to cross the border, hoping to run out the clock on Title 42, the COVID-era rule limiting entry to the U.S., according to internal documents reviewed by Axios. That’s double the estimate from back in March, when Axios first reported on the government’s preparations for a “mass migration event.” The administration’s internal data now counts about 8,000 people attempting to cross the southwest border each day — an enormous number. It reflects growing numbers of migrants from Cuba, Colombia, Haiti and Peru as well as traditional centers of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. Documents show Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) releasing roughly 1,200 migrant adults and 1,300 family members into the U.S. every day.

“We’re at surge levels now.” said one DHS official. What’s worse, the non-profits that work at the border to shelter the illegals are at full capacity and DHS has been forced to release the illegal aliens into El Paso and other U.S. cities.

Recent reports show shelters on both sides of the border reaching capacity, in locations including Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Some migrants have waited for months and even taken up jobs in Mexico while waiting for access to the U.S. asylum system, as the New York Time’s Miriam Jordan reported. DHS officials are concerned about having enough funds to handle the number of people they are expecting to attempt to cross, and have been asking the White House for additional resources, NBC News reported.

Secretary Mayorkas keeps insisting that the border is not open. He should tell that to the thousands streaming into the U.S. every day.