Biden Hails Soaring Gas Prices as 'Incredible Transition'

Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, calling the soaring prices at the gas pump an “incredible transition,” that, “God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

Gas prices in the United States are unprecedented. For the first time, every state is reporting an average price per gallon over $4.

Fox News:

In parts of the country such as California, however, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $6.06 on Monday. Biden added during the press conference on Monday that his administration has taken steps to prevent the price at the pump from going even higher, such as the release of 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “And what I’ve been able to do to keep it from getting even worse — and it’s bad. The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up. It’s affecting a lot of families,” Biden said.

Biden isn’t saying anything we haven’t heard before from radical environmentalists. Except he’s president of the United States and is practically gloating over the pain his policies are causing.

The radicals want high energy costs. They want you to pay more for electricity. They are excited about high gasoline prices. They want you to lose your job if you work in the coal industry.

It’s not they get some kind of perverse pleasure out of making your life miserable. They want these things because it’s for the best — best for you, best for them, best for the world.

After all, they’re so much smarter than you. Their minds aren’t polluted by right-wing disinformation.

Fossil fuels are bad. They’re messy, they smell bad, taking them out of the ground is an eyesore, and don’t even get the environmentalists started about drilling offshore. Or anywhere where they are fuzzy little creatures or our feathered friends. (Of course, wind farms murder millions of birds a year, but there’s plenty more where they came from).

The bottom line is that it’s far better to use solar power — manufactured using some of the most toxic chemicals on earth — or wind power, which, as mentioned, murders millions of birds including the pretty ones, than to use fossil fuels.

Paying more to fill up your car or heat up your home is a small price to pay to save the planet and make radical environmentalists feel wanted and useful.

If Biden truly believes it’s a good thing that sky-high energy prices are going to make us “stronger” when “it’s over,” he should run for re-election trumpeting his magnificent achievement in impoverishing families by deliberately and knowingly carrying out policies specifically designed to inflict pain and suffering on American citizens.

I dare him.