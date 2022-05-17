Historic! Gas Prices Are Over $4 a Gallon in All 50 States for the First Time Ever

Joe Biden may be just another old white guy and will never be as cool as the first black president, but he just achieved something historic for his presidential legacy. Not only is the national average for a gallon of gas now over $4.50, but gas prices are over $4 a gallon in all 50 states. Both are historic firsts.

Gas prices reached an average of $4.52 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. That’s up from $4.37 a week ago, and up from $3.05 a gallon a year ago.

Aren’t you glad Biden raided the Strategic Petroleum Reserves?

Biden has tried to blame Vladimir Putin for the rise in gas prices and inflation, but with little success. He’s also tried accusing Big Oil of price gouging, but this talking point was debunked in epic fashion by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Biden has raided the Strategic Petroleum Reserves twice in a futile effort to curb gas prices. The first time was in November, which prompted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to pounce on a two-cent drop in the average price of a gallon of gas a week later, thanking Joe Biden for the tremendous relief at the pump.

As grateful as we all were for that incredible help, prices continued to go up, and Biden raided the Strategic Petroleum Reserve again in March.

Thanks to Biden, not only have gas prices continued to go up, but the Strategic Petroleum Reserves are now at their lowest level since 1987.

Great job, Joe.