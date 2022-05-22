Trump: 'Where Do I Get My Reputation Back'?

Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Digital following the bombshell revelation that Hillary Clinton gave personal approval for knowingly passing along false information on a Trump-Russia connection to the media and FBI.

“For three years, I had to fight her off, and fight those crooked people off,” Trump said. “Where do I get my reputation back?”

Trump’s words echo those of former Ronald Reagan Labor Secretary Ray Donovan who was accused of fraud and other charges relating to his construction business. The charges were so outrageous that Donovan’s lawyers didn’t even put up a defense. The jury acquitted Donovan in less than an hour, with some jurors openly applauding the verdict.

“Which office do I go to get my reputation back?” Donovan asked the media in the post-trial news conference.

Fox News:

“This is one of the greatest political scandals in history,” Trump told Fox News Saturday morning. “For three years, I had to fight her off, and fight those crooked people off, and you’ll never get your reputation fully back.” “Where do I get my reputation back?” Trump said again. “I had to fight them off,” Trump said. “And if we had real leadership, instead of people like Mitch McConnell, they would do something about it. And guys like Bill Barr. They would have done something about it.”

To this day, many Democrats insist Trump colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election. That Hillary Clinton continues to promote that conspiracy theory is as cynical a national scandal as there has ever been. The person who knowingly spread lies about Trump’s Russia ties and slipped her partisans in the FBI the information that began a counterintelligence operation against Trump needs to be held to account.

The Sussman trial is a revelation. And we all know that if the party identifications were switched, there would be wall-to-wall media coverage.

But why isn’t there? The former First Lady of the United States, a former United States Senator and secretary of state, descended into the filth of campaign smears and lies in an attempt to destroy her political opponent’s reputation and perhaps send him to jail — while knowing it was all a lie.

And then she gave her assent to a partisan witch hunt after Trump became president that made a mockery of the procedure of impeachment, turning it into a partisan weapon instead of a Constitutional remedy for presidential wrongdoing.

But because it’s Trump’s ox being gored, the media maintains a respectful silence.

