Attack on Democracy: Democrats Still Believe Hillary Won in 2016

If you insist that the 2020 election was stolen, you’ll be accused of pushing “the big lie,” inciting an insurrection, and attacking democracy.

But if you believe that Hillary Clinton was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election, that just makes you a Democrat.

Allegations of Trump/Russia collusion have been repeatedly debunked. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the allegations turned up no evidence, and special counsel John Durham is currently investigating the origins of the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. Yet, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 72% of Democrats still believe that Russia “succeeded” in altering the outcome of the 2016 election, putting Donald Trump in the White House.

Despite thinking that Russia managed to alter the outcome of the 2016 election, Democrats insist that the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in history. However, as Democrats are widely expected to lose their majority in November, a majority of Democrats (53%) believe it is likely that Russia will try to interfere with the 2022 midterms.

“President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are most certain that Russian interference changed the 2016 election, and to fear future interference,” explains Rasmussen. “Among voters who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 86% believe it’s at least somewhat likely Russian interference changed the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and 75% think it is very likely that Russia will try to interfere in this year’s congressional midterm elections. By contrast, among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, only 18% think the 2016 election was changed by Russian interference, and just 20% say Russian interference in this year’s midterms is very likely.”

In short, Democrats think any election they lose was stolen—which I was told was an attack on democracy… but hey, since when do Democrats play by their own rules?