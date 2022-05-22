The Last Stand of the Bush Dynasty in Texas

This Tuesday, Texans will go to the polls and determine whether the Bush political dynasty in the state can be laid to rest.

George P. Bush, grandson and nephew to presidents and currently the Texas Land Commissioner, is running to unseat scandal-plagued attorney general Ken Paxton. He is the only Bush still holding public office.

Paxton failed to get 50% of the vote against Bush in the March 1 primary, leading to a runoff election that will be held Tuesday, May 24. At this point, the race is too close to call.

But political observers in Texas point out that Paxton, facing an indictment on securities fraud charges and a continuing federal corruption investigation, shouldn’t be anywhere near the lead in the race. Ordinarily, the name “Bush” in Texas would have guaranteed a blowout win for the challenger. But times have definitely changed and, to put it mildly, this ain’t your granddaddy’s Republican Party in Texas or anywhere else.

