Who is Funding Pro-Abortion Protests at the Homes of Supreme Court Justices?

We’ve seen it on dozens of occasions. Protesters outside of various venues, seemingly sincere and passionate, standing up for what they believe.

Or are they just more left-wing shills being paid to show up and demonstrate?

It’s impossible to prove one way or another, but given that the group that organized the demonstrations in front of the private homes of Supreme Court justices has used paid protesters in the past, it’s a good bet that those demonstrators protesting in front of the justices’ homes left that night with a nice check in their pockets.

The radical group known as Ruth Sent Us specializes in small media spectacles designed for maximum press coverage with a minimum number of protesters. They dress up in Handmaid’s Tale costumes and pick media-worthy targets like Supreme Court justices’ homes.

Ruth Sent Us — named after deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — is part of a huge network of radical left groups funded by billionaires including George Soros and goes to great lengths to hide or obscure these connections.

FrontPage’s Daniel Greenfield:

Ruth Sent Us is meant to appear grassroots. In reality, it’s interlinked with a much larger network of leftist organizations. The site was registered by Sam Spiegel, the director of digital media at an anti-Trump PAC known as Unseat whose email contact is listed as Vigil for Democracy. Unseat and Vigil for Democracy also appear to share a post office box in Palo Alto, California. Vigil for Democracy, another anti-Trump group, had organized previous Supreme Court rallies. Ruth Sent Us promotes activism through something called Strike for Choice which its Twitter account describes as “one of the national strikes under the Vigil For Democracy umbrella.” Strike for Choice solicits donations to pay protesters, asking potential donors “would you commit to donating $58 [$7.25], $80 [$10] or $120 [$15] to support a person giving up paid work?”

The funding network is difficult to unravel. But it’s even harder to determine who the hell is in charge. The website offers no clues about the leadership, but the domain name is registered to “Sam Spiegel.” Mr. Spiegel’s name appears on other websites as well.

The Federalist:

According to 2018 filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Spiegel is named as treasurer of the political action committee, Unseat. Spiegel’s name is used for the Unseat PAC’s Twitter page, amplifying videos from MeidasTouch.com going after conservative justices for their potential reversal of the decision in Roe v. Wade. Unseat’s pinned post is an attack on Justice Kavanaugh claiming without evidence that his seat on the high bench was purchased. The group hasn’t filed with the FEC for years. The FEC statement for the Unseat PAC lists Spiegel with the same P. O. box that the domain tool yielded for RuthSent.us. The statement also revealed another name, Vara Ramakrishnan, whose apparent Facebook page includes references to #StrikeForChoice and links to RefuseFascism.org. The “Ruth Sent Us” website links to Strike For Choice, which shows “connections to groups including Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, Women’s March SF, Kavanaugh Off Our Court, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” as Judicial Network’s Carrie Severino noted.

Like layers of a very stinky onion, we can peel back the connections to reveal billionaires who talk a good transparency game, but when it comes time to practice it fall short. They are the definition of “shadowy,” and someone needs to shine some light on them to put these protests in their proper context.