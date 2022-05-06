Backlash Over Biden's 'Disinformation Board' Grows

Backlash is continuing to build over the formation of a “Disinformation Governance Board” within the Department of Homeland Security as 20 GOP attorneys general are threatening legal action against DHS, and more than 175 Republican members of Congress are demanding answers about the board’s mission.

Republicans recognize the foolish error made by Joe Biden in not only creating the board but naming a left-wing radical to head it up.

Nina Jankowicz, the proposed director, is very selective about what she sees as “disinformation.”

Washington Examiner:

Jankowicz, a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will be the executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s new anti-disinformation effort. She has a history of either labeling claims as disinformation that were later found to have credibility or giving credence to assertions that were later discredited, including those related to Hunter Biden, Christopher Steele, Iranian election meddling, the Wuhan, China, lab leak hypothesis, and more.

Jankowicz also dismissed parental concerns about CRT, saying it was merely the GOP “weaponizing people’s emotion.”

But firing the director won’t change the fundamental fact that a “disinformation board” doesn’t belong in America. It presupposes that only a select few are able to see through the propaganda and get at the “truth” of a question.

The problem with that is that it presupposes the American people are a bunch of dunces who need the helping hand of the government to identify what’s true and false.

The House Republicans also voice their “ethical concerns about an organization charged with securing the homeland engaging in anything that could have an impact on speech.” They believe the board “could be utilized as a political tool under the guise of security” including ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The GOP also pointed out that DHS’s “primary mission sets are countering terrorism, securing the border, securing cyberspace and infrastructure, upholding economic security, strengthening resilience, and strengthening DHS itself” and that combating misinformation has largely been a U.S. foreign policy mission, not a domestic one, and so “we are concerned that DHS is overstepping its authority with the creation of this board.” The Republicans further argued that “the policies of the current administration have resulted in over 1.5 million border encounters in the last six months” and that “we are concerned that the Disinformation Governance Board will distract from this crisis.”

Indeed, it certainly is interesting timing that the announcement by Secretary Mayorkas of the board’s existence comes about a month before the administration says it will rescind Title 42 border restrictions. Once those roadblocks are removed later this month, an estimated 700,000-800,000 illegal immigrants will attempt to cross the border.

But using the announcement of the disinformation board to distract from the coming border horror is far too subtle and sophisticated for the group of dimwits in the White House.