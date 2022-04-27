Judge Blocks Biden From Lifting Title 42 Restrictions

A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a plan by the Biden administration to lift Title 42 public health restrictions on illegal aliens seeking to enter the United States.

The restraining order was granted in response to a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Missouri, and Arizona.

BREAKING NEWS: In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place. This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) April 25, 2022

Fox News:

Border Patrol is already not using Title 42 to expel some migrants from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, instead processing them via Title 8 and expedited removal, Fox News reported last week. “We applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday. “The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing laws and required administrative procedures.”

The Biden administration has finally released a semi-detailed plan on what they plan to do about the half a million illegals who are going to be showing up at the border every week.

CBSNews:

The 20-page memo issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the most detailed plan the Biden administration has publicly released to outline the government’s preparations ahead of the May 23 termination of Title 42, which has alarmed Republicans and some Democrats. Mayorkas’ memo outlined a six-part strategy: surging personnel and resources to the southern border; expanding migrant processing capacity; deportating, detaining or prosecuting some migrants; securing assistance from border organizations, cracking down on human smugglers and deterring migration across the Western Hemisphere. One of the plan’s key components is the expansion of expedited removal, a fast-track deportation process created in 1996, to deport migrants who do not ask for humanitarian refuge or who fail initial asylum screenings. Officials said asylum-seekers fleeing violence will have access to humanitarian protection.

This is a “plan”? Where is the government going to put the thousands of people waiting to be processed before they’re released into the United States? Expanding the capacity to handle the crush of humanity is going to take months.

Nor are there enough border agents or DHS personnel to effectively “surge” to the border. And how are they going to deter “migration across the Western Hemisphere”? Isn’t that Vice President Harris’s job?

Related: Mexican Official Warns That Revoking Title 42 Will Mean ‘Chaos’ for U.S. and Mexico

Smoke, mirrors, and a lot of snow are all this plan is. But this is a plan that isn’t meant to solve a real-world problem; this is a plan that is meant to solve a political problem. The plan should give most Democrats just enough political cover to support the ending of Title 42.

That’s all Biden cares about, anyway.