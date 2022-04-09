Here They Come! Buses Carrying Illegal Aliens From Texas On Their Way to DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wasn’t bluffing when he said he would bus illegal aliens dropped off by the federal government in small Texas communities to Washington, D.C. Apparently, DHS simply dropped the illegals off without warning and without asking permission. Many Texas towns were blindsided by Joe Biden’s “catch and release” policy and were begging Abbott for help.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki whined that Abbott’s voluntary bus rides were a “publicity stunt.” Well, duh. But immediately after Abbott’s announcement, the federal government stopped dropping illegal aliens in the towns that had been pleading for help.

Fox News:

“From the [Rio Grande Valley] to Terrell County, a large majority of the communities that originally reached out for support through this operation have now said that the federal government has stopped dropping migrants in their towns since the governor’s announcement on Wednesday,” he said. Christensen said each bus “has the capacity and supplies necessary to carry up to 40 migrants.” On Wednesday, Abbott said at a news conference that the state would be sending the migrants “to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

Senator Ted Cruz thought Abbott’s idea was so good he introduced legislation to expand the illegal alien transport program to what he considered to be other rich, Democratic enclaves.

EXCELLENT ideas. @GregAbbott_TX But Texas shouldn’t ONLY send charter buses of illegal aliens to DC. I filed federal legislation to ALSO send them to: – Martha’s Vinyard, MA

– Nantucket, MA

– Palo Alto, CA

– Greenwich, CT

– Scarsdale, NY

– Newport, RI

– Rehoboth Beach, DE https://t.co/0MK7fLfGaA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 6, 2022

Abbott also promised more vehicle inspections, knowing full well that would lead to much longer delays at the border and add to supply chain woes.

KHOU-11: