Here They Come! Buses Carrying Illegal Aliens From Texas On Their Way to DC

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wasn’t bluffing when he said he would bus illegal aliens dropped off by the federal government in small Texas communities to Washington, D.C. Apparently, DHS simply dropped the illegals off without warning and without asking permission. Many Texas towns were blindsided by Joe Biden’s “catch and release” policy and were begging Abbott for help.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki whined that Abbott’s voluntary bus rides were a “publicity stunt.” Well, duh. But immediately after Abbott’s announcement, the federal government stopped dropping illegal aliens in the towns that had been pleading for help.
“From the [Rio Grande Valley] to Terrell County, a large majority of the communities that originally reached out for support through this operation have now said that the federal government has stopped dropping migrants in their towns since the governor’s announcement on Wednesday,” he said.
Christensen said each bus “has the capacity and supplies necessary to carry up to 40 migrants.”
On Wednesday, Abbott said at a news conference that the state would be sending the migrants “to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”
Senator Ted Cruz thought Abbott’s idea was so good he introduced legislation to expand the illegal alien transport program to what he considered to be other rich, Democratic enclaves.
EXCELLENT ideas. @GregAbbott_TX
But Texas shouldn’t ONLY send charter buses of illegal aliens to DC. I filed federal legislation to ALSO send them to:
– Martha’s Vinyard, MA
– Nantucket, MA
– Palo Alto, CA
– Greenwich, CT
– Scarsdale, NY
– Newport, RI
– Rehoboth Beach, DE https://t.co/0MK7fLfGaA
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 6, 2022
Abbott also promised more vehicle inspections, knowing full well that would lead to much longer delays at the border and add to supply chain woes.
Commercial vehicles trying to enter the United States to deliver products from Mexico have been backed up for hours at Texas ports of entry following Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive on Wednesday that state troopers increase inspections.
“This continues to add disruption to our supply chain,” said Ermilo Richer, the owner of a 100-year-old logistics company in Laredo who said his trucks were taking between four and five hours to cross from Mexico. “It’s just something we don’t need right now.”
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz told KHOU-11, “Any slowdown in commerce at our bridges is a definite slowdown in our economy.” That’s certainly true. But Abbott is fighting the Biden plan to lift Title 42 restrictions and open the floodgates to an estimated 800,000 new arrivals in the next year. The burden that would fall on Texas and other border states would be intolerable.
And you know Biden would find some way to blame Abbott for the chaos he would cause.
Abbott feels backed into a corner by the Democratic president. His choice is to fight the government using the tools of insurrection — publicity stunts and economic disruption. It’s all he has left before the human tidal wave is upon his state.