Will Deadbeat Students Ever Be Forced to Repay Their College Loans?

Once again, Joe Biden is going to extend the moratorium on seven million student loans, and many conservatives are asking if the president is just going to cancel the entire $1.6 trillion in student debt altogether.

The radical left has been pushing student loan debt cancellation since Joe Biden entered office, insisting the president can cancel the entire amount “with the stroke of a pen.”

But it was never going to be that easy.

Wisdom Cole, the N.A.A.C.P.’s national director of youth and college, told the New York Times that student loan debt is a “racial and economic justice issue that stains the soul of America.”

“With each and every repayment extension, you make a stronger case for canceling it,” Mr. Cole said. “At this point, just cancel it.”

Did you hear that, all of you former students? If you paid off your student loan debt or worked your way through college, you’re a miserable chump for doing things the right way.