AOC: Biden Faces ‘Collapse’ of Support From Key Democrat Voters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that Joe Biden faces a potential “collapse” of support from young voters and far-left Democrats.

The warning came during an interview with New York 1 anchor Errol Louis on Thursday. Despite calls from Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt per student, Biden has not taken executive action so far. AOC believes that unless Biden does something, he will pay a huge political price.

“It is Biden’s power and ability to cancel student debt, and nobody else’s,” AOC said, noting that Biden campaigned on this issue and must deliver.

“We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle-of-the-road—increasingly narrow band of independent voters—but, this is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren’t necessarily being seen,” she added.

Biden promised during the 2020 campaign that he would cancel as much as $10,000 in student debt per person. “We should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues,” he said on Twitter. “Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn’t happen again.”

Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues. Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn't happen again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020

“With his falling approval numbers, one would think they might be open to trying something, other than cruising down the path to a tough reelection. Do you get the sense whether or not they’re open to that?” Louis asked her.

AOC claimed that Biden is actually still considering canceling some student loan debt but warned that “time for the administration is running out.”