Receipts Show Direct Payments From Chinese Communist Oligarchs to Hunter Biden's Firm

It will be hard to characterize this evidence as “Russian disinformation.”

Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley took to the Senate floor on Monday to reveal evidence that directly ties the president’s son, Hunter Biden, to payments made by the Chinese energy firm CEFC — an arm of the Chinese Communist government.

CECF paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 and designated “further credit to Owasco,” Hunter’s firm. “There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden,” Grassley said on the Senate floor. “To the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues: Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?”

Fox News:

Grassley said the two senators would reveal new records in the coming days showing more connections between Hunter Biden and the Chinese government. “Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details, in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people,” Johnson said. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The information is part of the public record already. It was released in September of 2020 just a few weeks before the election.

The payment to Hunter Biden is important because of the connection to the younger Biden’s business associate, Patrick Ho.

Ho was one of the chief lieutenants of Ye Jianming, the CEFC chairman. According to the 2020 Senate report, Hunter Biden agreed to represent Ho when he got jammed up by U.S. law enforcement.

Washington Examiner:

This favor by Hunter Biden opened the spigot of cash for the Biden family, according to the report.

In August 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment “wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III,” which was linked to Hunter Biden. In March 2018, a $1 million payment was sent from Hudson West III to Owasco, with a memo line for “Dr. Patrick Ho Chi Ping Representation.” Grassley and Johnson said “Hunter Biden was well aware of Patrick Ho’s links to the communist Chinese government.” A November 2020 follow-up GOP report said that in 2017, Ye was “actively working to build CEFC by making investments around the world” and “these efforts involved cultivating ties with Russia and actors connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Nothing was done about this damning information at the time, despite the fact that some analysts believe that if Hunter Biden’s connection to the Chinese and to Burisma, the Ukrainian oil company, had been revealed, Trump would have won his re-election bid.

If Republicans take back the House and Senate in November, you can bet that an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings will go forward — whether it’s characterized as “disinformation” or not.