Is Biden's New COVID Czar Any Better Than the Rest?

On Thursday, Joe Biden named a practicing physician, Ashish Jha, to succeed Jeff Zients as the face of the administration’s pandemic response.

Jha was the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and was frequently seen on television news programs. What set him apart was his ability to take complicated medical jargon and turn it (almost) into English. He also wasn’t as dismissive of ordinary people’s concerns about government efforts to deal with the crisis.

Significantly, one of Dr. Jha’s first tweets in his new job was to threaten more restrictions.

We are not done We are very likely to see more surges of infections We may see more variants We can’t predict everything with certainty But we have to prepare to protect the American people whatever Mother Nature throws at us — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 17, 2022

New positive tests are averaging around 32,000 per day, down from 700,000 positive tests per day in January. But suppose they start shooting up again, as Dr. Fauci and others have predicted. Have we learned anything?

Hopefully, we have.

Washington Post: