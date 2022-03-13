Beto O'Rourke Calls Governor Abbott a 'Thug' and 'Authoritarian'

What is it about the former congressman, former losing candidate for Senator, and former presidential candidate who dropped out of the race before the first primary that excites Democrats?

Sure, he’s handsome, in a rough-hewn sort of way. He speaks fairly well. And he’s got a nice, toothy smile.

Remind you of anyone?

If you guessed “John F. Kennedy,” you win a cookie. In their never-ending quest to find “the next JFK,” Democrats have tapped O’Rourke as the successor to the playboy Massachusetts senator who wowed Americans in the early 1960s.

But that’s a tough act to follow. Where Kennedy was urbane, sophisticated, and witty, O’Rourke is an angry former folk singer who desperately wants to be one of the cool kids.

That desperation showed itself at the SXSW (South by Southwest) music festival in Austin where O’Rourke denounced his opponent in the Texas governor’s race, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, as a “thug” and “authoritarian.”

Fox News:

“We’ve gotta get past this guy, this extremism, these fringe politics that are so deeply hurting people in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said of Abbott. O’Rourke also accused Abbott of having a “crazed fixation” on transgender children, saying that the governor was failing to bolster resources and protections for sex-trafficked children. “Those same kids who were rescued from sex traffickers, are now being trafficked for sex by their guardians in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke claimed. “The governor knew there was a problem for four months, and he did not do sh–.”

“Extremism”? You might recall O’Rourke saying, during his futile and embarrassing run for president, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.” He denied that the gun buyback would be voluntary.

Now that’s extreme.

Related: LOL! Beto Doesn’t Want Biden Anywhere Near Texas During Campaign

As for having a “crazed fixation” on transgender children, Abbott doesn’t appear to be the one fixated on transgender kids. O’Rourke and the Democrats are absolutely nuts about the subject. They want to “protect” trans children by enabling their fantasies — or, more accurately, the fantasies of their parents who are likely pushing these kids in a direction they may not want to go.

O’Rourke also criticized Abbott for not being able to predict the winter storm in 2021 that knocked out power to most of the state.

“The lights went out, and the heat failed. And the water stopped flowing because the pipes froze as well. And people lost their lives as a consequence,” O’Rourke said, going on to accuse Abbott of being in bed with gas companies unwilling to invest in weather-proofing the state’s energy infrastructure.

Any rookie public official knows you don’t build for once-in-a-century weather extremes. A famous example is Chicago’s one-term mayor Jane Byrne, who was swept into office after the worst snowstorm in 100 years. Byrne vowed it wouldn’t happen on her watch, so she bought millions of dollars of snow removal equipment the city didn’t need and never used. But if it ever snowed 80 inches in less than a month in Chicago again, she’d have been ready for it.

And this guy wanted to be president?

O’Rourke is playing to the brain-dead lefty masses who believe the worst about Abbott because they’ve been programmed that way. It almost certainly isn’t enough to overcome Abbott in November, which will make Beto O’Rourke a three-time loser and a joke of a political candidate from here on out.