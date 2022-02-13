Protests Grow on Ambassador Bridge as Canadian Authorities Hesitate to Act

Police in Canada have been somewhat successful at clearing big rigs from the Ambassador Bridge — one of the most vital links between the United States and Canada.

But the more protesters they move off the bridge, the more arrive to take their place. And in the city of Ottawa, the protesters show no sign of leaving anytime soon.

Other important bridges connecting the United States and Canada, including Coutts, Alberta, which connects to Montana, and Surrey, British Columbia, which connects to Washington state, are also under siege. In Nova Scotia, an important ferry landing has been hit with paralyzing protests.

The Canadian authorities keep threatening to forcibly remove the protesters but have yet to take any action toward that end. Naturally, their credibility has fallen to zero because of their hesitation, and the protesters remain.

Washington Post: