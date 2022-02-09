Virginia Senate Democrats Join GOP on Amendment to Allow Parents to Opt Out of Mask Mandates

After several weeks of angrily denouncing Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin over his executive order allowing parents to opt out of the school mask mandate, many Democrats in the Virginia Senate are now embracing the idea.

The change of heart by Democrats comes as several other blue states are mulling over the elimination of school mask mandates as the omicron wave recedes.

But Democrats want to proceed more cautiously, lifting the mandate on July 1, while Republicans want to end the mandate immediately.

Washington Post: