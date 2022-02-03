UN Accused of Colluding With China to Delay Uyghur Human Rights Report Until After the Olympics

The Chinese Communist government is going to great lengths to hide their human rights atrocities against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, including blocking any visits from officials from the UN office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as well as colluding with the UN to prevent a report on violations of Uyghur human rights from coming out before the Olympic games currently underway in China.

The information, first published in the South China Morning Post, quotes human rights groups who claim that the Human Rights Council has been working with China to suppress a report on human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, where up to two million Uyghur Muslims are suffering from mass internment, forced labor, sterilization, and brutal “re-education.”

The human rights group refers to the UN’s position on the report as a “mutually convenient stalemate.”

The Independent:

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said there was no timeline for releasing its report, but confirmed the publication would not “be ready” before the Winter Olympics commence, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper. “I am afraid we don’t have an updated timeline yet for the publication of the report,” said OHCHR spokeswoman Liz Throssell. “However, I understand that it will not be ready for publication before the start of the Winter Olympics this Friday.” The human rights body has been working on the report for three years.

The OHCHR has been in negotiations with the Chinese government since 2019 for a representative to be allowed to tour Xinjiang province without supervision. The Chinese have politely declined and have been stonewalling the UN ever since.

Chen Xu, China’s permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, had invited Ms Bachelet “to visit China, including Beijing and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, from 15 to 22 June 2019”, according to a letter dated 31 May 2019. “I trust this visit will provide first-hand information in China’s efforts in the field of human rights, hence will benefit mutual understanding and cooperation between us,” the letter said. China has extended invitations to visit the Xinjiang region earlier as well, including to the European Union, but has refused to allow delegations free and unrestricted access to certain areas or individuals. Emma Reilly, a former UN human rights officer turned whistleblower, said China’s invitations in 2019 and 2022 promised “no more than a guided tour”.

This is important. The @UNHumanRights Office policy of handing names to #Beijing is a symptom of a bigger problem. Democracies must now ensure oversight and enforce the @UN Charter. You can't rely on #whistleblowers when you let us all be fired, @USUN @HumanRightsIRL @trussliz https://t.co/NzyPpjxyxb — Emma Reilly (@EmmaReillyTweet) February 3, 2022

Reilly was fired from her job as a human rights officer at the UN after leaking evidence that her organization was sharing the names of dissidents with the Chinese government.

Collusion, indeed.

The whole exercise is a Kabuki dance where both sides know what they have to do to keep the lid on the atrocities in Xinjiang and are working in concert to maintain China’s preferred narrative that everything is just peachy with the Uyghurs in the province.

Truth be told, the OHCHR would much rather investigate and report on human rights abuses in America. Here, they have the entire left-wing urging them on and a friendly media to praise their efforts.

Plus, the food is better and the girls (and boys) are prettier. What’s not to like?