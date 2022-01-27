In 2003, Joe Biden Filibustered and Voted Against Nomination of a Black Woman to the Federal Bench

In 2003, then-President George W. Bush nominated Janice Rogers Brown, an associate justice on the California Supreme Court to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She was the first black woman nominated for the federal bench.

But Rogers Brown had a problem; she was a libertarian-conservative and refused to play ball with civil rights organizations.

One of her major decisions was a dissent in the case of forcing cigarette manufacturers to put warning labels on packs and cartons. A truly libertarian decision. She also attacked the New Deal, which gave us Social Security and other programs as “the triumph of our socialist revolution.” You can imagine the anger of her liberal colleagues over that one.

But Joe Biden, champion of civil rights and the president who has gloried in naming the first minorities to several positions in his administration, filibustered against her nomination and voted twice against her. When Biden had the chance to vote for a black woman, he declined.

Breitbart:

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham contrasted President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer with then-Sen. Biden’s opposition to and multiple filibusters of the nomination of Janice Rogers Brown to the federal bench by then-President George W. Bush in 2003 and 2005 and remarked that “race and gender, they only count if you’re thought to be a committed judicial activist, judicial leftist.”

Joe Biden filibustered and voted against Janice Rogers Brown — TWICE! #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/J4VSSsRlsD — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) January 27, 2022

Rep.Chip Roy (R-Texas) reminds us of some other nominees that the left opposed because they were perceived to have “gone off the reservation.”

Never forget what Democrats, & notably @JoeBiden, did to Janice Rogers Brown, Priscilla Owen – but more… Miguel Estrada. Destroying a good man specifically because he is Hispanic. We know this to be factually true, but the beltway media elites brush it aside. #RacistDCDemocrats https://t.co/2KKXUUsWlr — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 27, 2022

National Review‘s George Leef notes at The Corner, “Wouldn’t it be nice if some reporter could ask Biden about this and get an answer (or some word salad purporting to be an answer) rather than just being called stupid?”

That’s not going to happen. Ever.