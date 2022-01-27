Biden, and the Left Looking for a 'Reset' With SCOTUS Pick

The retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer couldn’t have come at a better time for Joe Biden — if you listen to Biden’s allies on the left.

It’s a virtual certainty that Biden is going to name a black woman to the Supreme Court. Conventional wisdom says that considering Biden’s waning standing with black voters, the SCOTUS choice will almost certainly help.

Whether it does is hardly relevant to the notion that Biden will get some kind of “reset” out of the pick. Whoever he chooses will be the second coming of Joan of Arc or some other precedent-shattering figure according to the spin that will almost certainly surround the pick. But will choosing a black woman make voters forget the previous year of confusion, incompetence, and lies?

Want to get your party fired up ahead of the midterms as Republicans enjoy an enthusiasm advantage? A debate over the court — and especially one involving abortion — can do the trick. Need to take some heat off Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.? A court battle when they’ve always voted for Biden’s judicial nominations could be what the doctor ordered. Want to give the “Build Back Better” negotiations a little breathing room? A Supreme Court nomination is going to dominate everything else on Capitol Hill.

There will be no “abortion debate” with this nominee. It’s assumed the nominee will be pro-abortion, and Republicans know that naming a pro-choice candidate to the high court won’t change the political dynamic; there will still be a solid pro-life majority.

There may be other reasons a conservative majority wouldn’t overturn Roe, specifically, its standing as settled law and that dozens of other decisions not related to abortion but which cite Roe v Wade would be affected. But that’s a debate for lawyers, not politicians. The political debate on abortion won’t be affected by who Biden chooses.

As for Manchin and Sinema, the radicals have already set up the guillotine. The “heat” on those two politicians won’t lessen no matter how they vote on Biden’s SCOTUS nominee.

And “negotiations” over BBB are only about where the burial will be. Elements of the bill may survive but the idea of a two trillion dollar transformation of America is dead.

Yep. If it happens quickly Biden gets a needed “win’. BUT, the fact it happens far from Election Day means it’s not a late momentum shifter like Kavanaugh hearings were. https://t.co/LKuLIAHVMu — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) January 26, 2022

It’s hard to find a “reset button” when the manure is hip-deep. The fact is, Guy Benson is correct. Depending on the kind of radical black woman Biden nominates, it’s likely that a handful of Republicans will vote “aye” to confirm — if only to keep the myth of bipartisanship alive.

