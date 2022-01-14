Soros-Backed Baltimore State's Attorney Indicted for Brazen Fraud Scheme

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was the first local prosecutor candidate to receive campaign funds from organizations backed by billionaire socialist George Soros. She easily won her 2015 election and has since wreaked havoc on criminal justice in Baltimore.

Violent crime in the city has skyrocketed. Since she was sworn into office, homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults, burglaries, and robberies in the gritty city have exploded.

Soros realized that Mosby and other local prosecutors were the gatekeepers to the American criminal justice system. He backed local prosecutors in a dozen U.S. cities, including Kim Foxx in Chicago, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, George Gascon in Los Angeles, Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, and Kim Gardner in St. Louis. The changes wrought by these radicals have led to massive increases in violent crime and unlivable cities.

Mosby was the golden child of the left in Maryland. She is married to the Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and she appeared on her way to bigger and better things.

But Mosby now stands indicted on charges of perjury and making false statements to fraudulently obtain cash to buy property in Florida.

It seems that Mosby had the temerity to plead poverty during the pandemic and lie about her income in order to withdraw cash from her city retirement account.

Baltimore Sun:

Mosby, 41, is charged with falsely claiming to suffer financial hardship from the coronavirus to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings to purchase the homes. In addition, federal prosecutors allege she lied on a mortgage loan application by hiding an outstanding federal tax debt. And they accuse her of entering into an agreement to rent out a home she bought in Kissimmee, near Disney World, while at the same time promising not to rent the property — all to obtain a lower interest rate. The cloud of indictment has loomed over Mosby for nearly a year, since federal prosecutors issued subpoenas in March for a wide range of financial records from her and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby. Marilyn Mosby is now charged with four felonies that could bring prison time, even as her election for a third term looms in June.

The dollar amount may not be epic. But the brazenness of the scheme is breathtaking.