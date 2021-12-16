Border Arrests Jump 5% in November

The Biden administration’s disastrous policies continue to wreak havoc along the southern border as the Customs and Border Patrol are once again being overwhelmed by illegal aliens trying to cross into the United States.

Unpublished numbers that detail border arrests jumped 5% in November to 173,600. This headcount is far short of the record 213,000 arrested in July, but increases in the arrest of Venezuelan nationals and continued unrest in Cuba and Haiti promise larger numbers in the near future.

It could have been a lot worse. Biden is still enforcing much of Title 42, which empowers the government to restrict immigration during a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic, against many illegals trying to enter the United States. But families and unaccompanied children are still allowed in.

Washington Post:

Approximately half of those arrested were expelled to their native countries or to Mexico under a pandemic public health order that President Biden has held over from the Trump administration. But outcomes varied sharply by group. Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States; it remains unclear how many were then released from custody to pursue their immigration cases. Two-thirds of the 114,100 adults traveling solo were expelled under the order, issued under Title 42 of the public health code, the data shows. CBP, which generally does not comment on unpublished data, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. The latest numbers show the Biden administration is still facing significant political and humanitarian challenges at the southwest border, after apprehending a record 1.7 million migrants in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

The number of arrests of illegals this year was double that of last year, when just 72,000 were taken into custody.

Mexican immigrants are still the largest group arrested by far, with 63,000 taken into custody.