Biden Will Restart Remain in Mexico Policy as 'Promptly as Possible'

Joe Biden created a crisis on our southern border by ending several Trump-era policies that proved successful in stemming the human tide that was overrunning our borders.

One of the most successful of these policies was the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Despite much weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth from immigration radicals about how “inhuman” it was, the federal courts didn’t see it quite that way. Last month, the Supreme Court ordered Biden to reinstate the MPP immediately.

The Biden administration claims they’re going to get around to that real soon. They say that they’re developing other protocols that will be more “humane” and accomplish the same thing as the MPP.

It’s a total dodge. The only way to accomplish the same things as the MPP is to keep asylum seekers out of the country while their cases are being adjudicated. Biden wants them to come to the United States and release them until their case is final.

Fox News:

“As we have previously stated, we are required by court order to reimplement MPP,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News, referring to Migrant Protection Protocols. “In compliance with the court order, we are working to reimplement MPP as promptly as possible. We cannot do so until we have the independent agreement from the government of Mexico to accept those we seek to enroll in MPP. We will communicate to the court and to the public the timing of reimplementation when we are prepared to do so,” the spokesperson added.

Since most of the asylum seekers entered the U.S. via Mexico, the Trump administration says they were well within their legal rights to return the asylum seekers to the “contiguous territory” from which they came. Legal experts quibble about what that means for asylum seekers, but the Supreme Court had no trouble ordering Biden to reinstate the policy and another federal judge reconfirmed that decision after Texas and Missouri sued to claim the administration was deliberately dragging its feet.

A federal judge had ordered the Biden administration to “enforce and implement” the policy in response to a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri, which claimed that the Biden administration’s attempt to terminate it was illegal and harmful. The ruling came after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had put the program on hold in June, claiming at the time that the policy failed to “adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls.”

The Biden administration claims they are working as fast as possible — even rebuilding the tent cities they set up at the border.

Immigration advocates — the ones who don’t care about the law — are livid with Biden for not defying the courts and throwing open the gates at our southern border. But Biden is trapped now and won’t be able to undo Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy without violating a court order.

Biden is trying to run out the clock by playing legal games but he has few options. We should expect the Remain in Mexico policy to return — at least until Biden’s legal trust can figure out how to evade the court order.

