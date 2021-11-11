The Story of PJ Media is a Story of the Freedom to Think

It was more than 14 years ago that Roger Simon asked me to write for his relatively new publication, Pajamas Media. At that point, I was still trying to establish myself as a writer, and Roger’s invitation was gratefully accepted.

I started writing one column a week about politics and one about sports. Rarely have I had so much fun writing. Back then, we didn’t get a salary to write, we were paid by the piece. It wasn’t much, but it helped supplement my income at a time that I was trying to quit my job and devote full time to writing.

Back then, I wrote about Barry Bonds, Ernie Banks, and the Afghan national pastime Buzkashi. My political columns were full of the presidential primary races in both parties. Back then, John McCain and Mitt Romney were popular.

I’m not exactly sure when I was supposed to start hating both of those honorable politicians. The vagaries of popularity on the right being what they are, I must have missed the memo.

There has been one constant over the past 14 years that I have been eternally grateful for. And that’s PJ Media’s unwavering and courageous commitment to the idea that freedom of speech really matters; that unpopular opinions — even on the right — must be aired.

I have no claim to wisdom or truth. My opinions — such as they are — are my own and even though they rarely coincide with many readers of this site, it says something profound in these times that I can publish without fear. I’m proud of my association with a company that allows freedom of thought to flourish.

As long as Salem Media and PJM are allowed to publish there is hope that freedom will prevail against the forces of repression and darkness. For that reason alone, you should pay for the privilege of reading the many fine writers who post in the VIP section. It costs less than many streaming services and you’ll be treated to a daily dose of thought-provoking content.

