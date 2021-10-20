Border Arrests Highest Since 1986

U.S. authorities detained more than 1.7 million migrants along the Mexico border during the 2021 fiscal year that ended in September, and arrests by the Border Patrol soared to the highest levels since 1986, according to unpublished U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. Illegal crossings began rising last year but skyrocketed in the months after President Biden took office. As CBP arrests increased this past spring, Biden described the rise as consistent with historic seasonal norms. But the busiest months came during the sweltering heat of July and August, when more than 200,000 migrants were taken into custody.

Biden obviously believes that suppressing the news or downplaying the significance of the crisis is better for him than acknowledging the severity of the situation. And he’s counting on his friends in the media to run interference for him with the American public by finding other newsworthy topics to report on.

In the lead-up to his inauguration last January, Biden got on his moral high horse and railed against Trump’s “inhumane” immigration policies. He promised a swift end to the “Remain in Mexico” policy, reversed key asylum restrictions, and announced a pause on most deportations.

But Biden also said he wanted to move slowly on immigration policy. This after unilaterally ending some very effective tools the government was using to keep the border from exploding. “The last thing we need is to say we’re going to stop immediately, the access to asylum, the way it’s being run now, and then end up with 2 million people on our border,” Biden said.