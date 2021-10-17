Biden Touts Police Reform While Mobs Run Wild in Portland

The 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer brought millions into the streets to call for police reform and a dismantling of systemic racism. “Defund the police” became a rallying cry for some and a source of derision for others. The polarization was exacerbated as violent crime ticked up in American cities and local leaders looked to police to curb the violence. Floyd’s family spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where Biden was nominated. And as president, Biden invited the Floyds to a White House meeting on the anniversary of his killing.

Biden said nothing about the way that Floyd’s murder while in police custody was used by politicians and activists — including radical revolutionaries — to portray all police as being guilty of racism and “targeting” black people for death. The white-hot anti-police rhetoric by Black Lives Matter has directly led to the deaths of several police officers — gunned down for the simple reason they wore blue.

Most recently, a Houston, Texas deputy constable working a “police-related extra job” was shot and killed while two other constables were wounded in what authorities say was an “ambush” shooting.

Fox News:

The deputies were working a police-related extra job when they responded to a disturbance by a bar and lounge at around 2:15 a.m. The disturbance may have been a robbery, but that was unknown to the deputies at the time, Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters. A suspect then “ambushed” the deputies, shooting them from behind. Police could not say if the deputies were able to return fire, nor could they say what assistance – if any – was rendered to the deputies at the scene.

Biden helped politicize the murder of George Floyd by inviting his parents to speak at the most political event in America — the Democratic Party convention. Biden bemoaning the loss of police officers in the line of duty is akin to an arsonist complaining about the rash of fires lately.