White House Throws Kamala Harris Under the Bus

The Biden White House just threw Vice President Kamala Harris under the bus by claiming they did not select the children who appeared in a YouTube video that featured kids who sat in rapt attention listening to the vice president talk about science.

Harris’s cheesy overacting was cringeworthy. If the kids weren’t paid actors, they probably would have fled in terror. But the children apparently auditioned for the roles in the 10-minute film, and the White House and Harris’s office are denying any involvement in choosing the kids.

Washington Examiner:

Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old actor from Carmel, California, and one of five teenagers featured in the video, was asked to submit a monologue discussing something he is passionate about and three questions for a world leader, according to an interview with KSBW TV. Trevor then interviewed with the production director. “And then after that, like a week later, my agent called me, and he’s like, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,’” Trevor said. He didn’t learn until much later that he would be meeting with Harris, who was appointed to lead the National Space Council earlier this year.

For the record, the White House is lying. The idea that the vice president would create a video and not have every aspect overseen by someone in the White House is absurd. For all we know, Biden may have had to give final approval for each one of the kids to appear.

The Biden White House is in damage control mode and, after a statement claiming no involvement in the video, has clammed up.

For Trevor Bernardino, meeting Harris was the highlight of the visit, he said. “The most exciting part was definitely meeting Vice President Harris. There’s nothing that can top that. Like honestly, she just sat us down. She’s super charismatic. She’s everything that I ever thought of her, plus more,” he said . “She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time, I felt super important. I was talking to her face to face.” Bernardino’s talent agency shared a montage on Instagram. The video, which by Monday had garnered some 114,000 views on YouTube, as well as 1,900 likes and 2,800 dislikes, was shared online by the vice president’s aides and supporters. A trailer for the show drew 48 likes and 136 dislikes. Comments on both videos have been disabled.

Wow. Even for politics, this is cynical. Quite literally…fake news. https://t.co/4qAEVRKeJd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2021

Have you ever seen any worse overacting? She’ll win an Academy Award for “Most Wooden Performance in a Short.”

Biden’s disavowal notwithstanding, he’s in the crosshairs too.

Stop it. I just heard the children in the cringe worthy video with Kamala Harris were child actors. Everything in the Biden admin is fake. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 11, 2021

Watching a few excerpts from the video with Harris talking to the kids, you start to feel sorry for the children.

Wow! Our @VP does not know how to talk to real children, this is actually sad. https://t.co/A0pXiCje2I — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 11, 2021

Whichever Biden flunkie authorized this disaster should be sent to Siberia — or whatever the equivalent is for a woke president.