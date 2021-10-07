Did Mitch McConnell 'Cave' to Democrats on Debt-Limit Deal?

Late last night, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck a deal on a very short-term increase in the debt limit.

The deal will increase the limit by about $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills in full until early December.

Democratic partisans are crowing about their win, but one of the most partisan of them, Josh Marshall, points out that this is more of a “blink” than a cave by McConnell.

Why is Mitch McConnell blinking? Let’s be clear: this is a blink, not a cave. There’s a lot to play out. But here is the gist. Democrats refusal to budge on using reconciliation to beat Republicans’ repeated filibusters is moving quickly toward a situation where there will literally be only two options: filibuster carve-out or debt default. Those are both very bad options to McConnell. As I noted yesterday, this isn’t a matter of saying “Oh Democrats are tougher. They won’t cave.” It’s that the mechanics of reconciliation will mean there’s no more time. They’ll have no way to cave. That calendar reality creates a very bad situation for McConnell.

McConnell gave up very little — a small amount of time when it comes down to it. And he may have saved the filibuster in the process. That’s very big.

Also, Democrats are prevented from passing any trillion-dollar legislation at all — at least until a more permanent solution to the debt limit is found.

Washington Post: