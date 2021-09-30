'Enemies of Democracy!' Joy Behar Loses It Over Sinema, Manchin Opposition to $3.5 Trillion Bill

Joy Behar, “The View’s” most unhinged leftist, sort of, mostly lost it when she began talking about the opposition of Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better budget reconciliation bill.

Behar’s rant begins about seven minutes into the video below.

TOP GENERALS CONTRADICT BIDEN ON AFGHANISTAN: Top military leaders testified Tuesday about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, contradicting Pres. Biden’s claim that he does not recall anyone advising him to leave troops behind — the co-hosts react. https://t.co/pvJixILu42 pic.twitter.com/eZcax9Rp7U — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2021

“The Democrats have the numbers to make it happen, but Manchin and Sinema are standing in their way. They call themselves Democrats, and they will be the ruination of this nation. Those two,” Behar said.

She claimed Manchin and Sinema were “destroying the country” and weren’t acting on principle but based on their own greed. She accused Manchin of refusing to support climate change legislation because of his ties to coal producers and said Sinema would never vote to increase taxes on corporations because she went to a party with “business lobbying groups.”

Or something.

“These people are destroying the country in my opinion,” Behar said. “We are so in trouble in this country, I don’t know if people understand how dire the situation is.”

“If Joe Biden loses, if the Democrats lose, the Republicans, who are so corrupt right now and we all know that, they will move in, Trump will run in 2024 – he might win because of all the cheating that’s going on,” Behar added. “We cannot let this happen!”

“Manchin and Sinema must be brought to task! They are the enemies right now of the democracy,” she declared. “Yes, we have a great democracy, but it is really on life support right now because of these two people!”

Did Behar just claim there was cheating in elections? Why, yes. Yes, she did.

But I thought that it was impossible to cheat in American elections. There is no fraud — except when Republicans do it.

Fox News:

After returning from a commercial break, co-host Ana Navarro implored people to use any means of communication necessary, including social media and calls to Manchin and Sinema’s offices, to advocate for the passage of the Democratic supported bills through Congress. “Don’t you think it’s so unfortunate that we’ve worked so hard … to flip Georgia blue,” [host Sunny] Hostin said. “We’ve got two Democratic senators now, and you have people that are supposed to be a part of a strong Democratic coalition, like Manchin, like Sinema, being so obstreperous that President Biden, who is supposed to be fighting for the soul of this country, can’t get the job done.” “The fact that it’s Democrats who are holding it up is making me sick,” Behar said.

“The View” hosts are talking as if the Democrats have this massive coalition and Sinema and Manchin are sabotaging it for their own greedy interests.

Anyone not besotted by partisanship knows this is a 50-50 country. It’s been that way for more than a decade and will continue to be that way far into the future. Joe Biden is trying to govern as if he has a massive mandate instead of a three-vote margin in the House and a tie in the Senate.

He will see that disappear soon enough in November of next year.