Trump Lets Biden Have It as the World Goes to Hell in a Handbasket

Donald Trump knows well how to seize a moment in politics. And with the Biden administration floundering in the deep end, the former president went for the jugular.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?” Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters.

We know that the liberal media badly misses Donald Trump. Their ratings are through the floor and the only people who pay attention these days are other liberal media types. Joe Biden has gotten a pass from the press largely because no one cares what the president does now that Donald Trump isn’t around anymore.

But pretty soon, we’re going to have to pay attention again as the world goes to hell in a handbasket.

Afghanistan is just the latest crisis engulfing the Biden administration that Trump targeted in his latest statement.

New York Post:

A day earlier, Trump blasted Senate Democrats for executing what he called a “communist plan to destroy America” by moving ahead with a $3.5 trillion budget package amid rising inflation rates. “Good morning, America! While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America,” Trump said Thursday. “This legislation is an assault on our nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream. It destroys our borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America’s beautiful cities.

Trump wasn’t finished:

“It will overwhelm our schools, and make our nation less safe. It raises taxes like we have never seen, while also making many things you buy everyday more expensive (gas, groceries, and much more). And don’t forget the crazy Green New Deal. “America, you are being robbed in the dark of night. It’s time to wake up!”

Like I said, the jugular.

I wouldn’t underestimate Biden’s ability to fight back. He’s no slouch in a political mud-throwing contest as he showed in his 2008 debate against Sarah Palin. But Biden has never been on the defensive quite as much as he is now. He’s bollixed things up royally and only his allies in the media are saving him from seeing Trump-like disapproval numbers.

When we start getting gas lines and paying $10 for a Big Mac, that may change.