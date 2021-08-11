Fall of Kabul Imminent: Taliban Could Take Over Afghanistan Within Weeks

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. diplomat who negotiated a withdrawal deal with the Taliban last year is back in Doha, Qatar desperately trying to cobble together some kind of face-saving agreement for the Afghan government that would allow them to leave the country alive.

The reason for Khalilzad’s haste is that the rate of collapse by the Afghan army has accelerated beyond anyone’s imaginings from just a couple of weeks ago. The Taliban took their 7th provincial capital on Tuesday and show absolutely no sign of slowing down their military offensive in order to negotiate a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government.

The Biden administration admits the situation is desperate. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing that the State Department was “focused on the diplomacy” — as if the Taliban cared about that.

“What we are doing around the clock is seeking to find a way out of this. And here, in this department, in the Department of State, we are focused on the diplomacy,” said spokesman Ned Price. “We are going to exhaust every diplomatic avenue, because we know the stakes if we fail to do that.”

“What we have seen in recent days, in recent weeks, the violence, the loss of life, the aggression, it is of grave concern,” said Price. “If this violence continues, if the Taliban continues down this path, we are likely to see a prolonged, protracted period of violence, of instability, and that is not in anyone’s interest.”

The only thing in the Taliban’s interest is victory. And you don’t achieve victory by negotiating away your advantages with the enemy.

Washington Post: