Biden Achieves Rare Bipartisan Unity: Dem Rep and GOP Senator Urge Him to Name New Border Czar

While Johnson is getting fresh bipartisan praise, he and Obama faced criticism during their tenure from Democratic activists who said they were too harsh on undocumented migrants, prompting many to derisively label Obama the “deporter in chief.” Anger over his immigration strategy has lingered, prompting Biden to make a rare break from Obama’s policies as he campaigned last year. The administration has toughened its rhetoric on immigration, telling Latin Americans that the border is not open and they should stay home. At the same time, immigration activists inside and outside the administration continue to push for policies they say are humane and necessary after the harsh approach of the Trump years, presenting Biden with a tough balancing act.

Meanwhile, the radicals screamed at the vice president following her recent visit to Latin America for talking tough about the border, especially the mess the administration made of taking in and caring for unaccompanied minors. And the White House is saying that the problem is getting better. In truth, the White House chose to hide the problem by contracting out the care of the children to private religious groups who move the kids out of government control and stick them in huge tents. The administration isn’t dealing with the problem and they certainly aren’t solving it.

Graham and Cuellar know that the situation at the border — already critical — is going to get worse. Eventually, Biden will repeal the public health order that keeps most illegals out of the country. When that happens, unless the administration changes policies and adopts some of Trump’s discarded policies, the humanitarian crisis will doom Biden to a one-term presidency.