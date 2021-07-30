Afghan Interpreters Who Worked For U.S. Army Arrive in Virginia

About 200 Afghan interpreters and their families arrived in Virginia on Thursday, the first planeload to be evacuated in the waning days of the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The refugees will be processed over the next several days and then resettled across the country.

Joe Biden issued a statement on the evacuation, saying, “Today is an important milestone as we continue to fulfill our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops and diplomats over the last 20 years in Afghanistan.”

The number of at-risk Afghans is far larger than the president hints at. It’s not just interpreters who are at risk. It’s the many thousands of civilian employees of the U.S. military and military contractors who are threatened by Taliban retribution.

The new arrivals are the first to take advantage of the Special Immigrant Visa program set up specifically to deal with at-risk civilians in Afghanistan.

