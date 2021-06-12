News & Politics

Suspect Still at Large After 13 Injured in Overnight Austin Bar Shooting

By Rick Moran Jun 12, 2021 10:26 AM ET
(Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon gives an update on an overnight shooting in Austin, Texas, early Saturday, June 12, 2021.)

Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, was crowded with post-Covid revelers on Friday night when a man described as “black” with a thin build and “dreadlocks” opened fire outside a bar. At least 13 people were taken to the hospital. Of the 13 wounded, 11 were in stable condition with two critical.

The suspect is still at large.

Some witnesses claim the man was exchanging gunfire with one of the victims, although other witnesses heard only one gun.

Austin American Statesmen:

The shooter or shooters remain at large, and detectives were working rapidly to view an array of video gathered by bystanders and other cameras near the scene in the 400 block of East Sixth Street to identify any suspects. Authorities say the shooter appears to have fired randomly.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 1:25 a.m. to what they described as an “active attack.” Medics took four people to the hospital by ambulance, Austin police took six others to the hospital and three were taken by private vehicle, EMS officials said.

(WARNING: Strong language)

The police have few leads regarding the identity of the suspect.

Coincidentally, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, occurred five years ago June 12. Congress recently voted to make the Pulse nightclub a national memorial.

