Suspect Still at Large After 13 Injured in Overnight Austin Bar Shooting

Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, was crowded with post-Covid revelers on Friday night when a man described as “black” with a thin build and “dreadlocks” opened fire outside a bar. At least 13 people were taken to the hospital. Of the 13 wounded, 11 were in stable condition with two critical.

The suspect is still at large.

Absolute chaos on 6th street in #AustinTx tonight. The 400 block had a mass shooting and the 500 block had PI’s left and right. I hope none of the homies were hurt. pic.twitter.com/yAdnZeLa6L — OG Trip👁 (@residualtrip) June 12, 2021

Some witnesses claim the man was exchanging gunfire with one of the victims, although other witnesses heard only one gun.

Austin American Statesmen:

The shooter or shooters remain at large, and detectives were working rapidly to view an array of video gathered by bystanders and other cameras near the scene in the 400 block of East Sixth Street to identify any suspects. Authorities say the shooter appears to have fired randomly. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded at 1:25 a.m. to what they described as an “active attack.” Medics took four people to the hospital by ambulance, Austin police took six others to the hospital and three were taken by private vehicle, EMS officials said.

Up to 13 people were shot in downtown Austin when a gunman randomly fired into a crowd gathered on East Sixth Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities say. Police are still searching for the suspected gunman. Here's what we know: https://t.co/FN3qFA78LT — Austin Statesman (@statesman) June 12, 2021

(WARNING: Strong language)

BREAKING NEWS… Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. 6th St. At least 9 patients have been taken to local hospitals. Everyone is urged to avoid the area. #BreakingNews #AustinTx pic.twitter.com/ZPjH3cEWJ4 — HOUSEPARTY2K (@Houseparty2K) June 12, 2021

The police have few leads regarding the identity of the suspect.

UPDATE: Austin police at 5:45 am:

* 13 victims total.

* One suspect described as Black male w/ dread locks wearing black jeans w/ skinny build. Unclear 2 shooters.

*Happened around 1:30 in 400 block of East 6th Street.

*Anyone w/ info please call 512-974-TIPS or 512-472-8477. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 12, 2021

Coincidentally, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, occurred five years ago June 12. Congress recently voted to make the Pulse nightclub a national memorial.