Biden Tells Troops the Pentagon Claims Climate Change Is the 'Greatest Threat to America'

Joe Biden is in Europe to attend the G-7 summit and then meet with Vladimir Putin but he took time out to address American servicemen and women in the United Kingdom and give them the benefit of the knowledge and wisdom he’s picked up since taking office.

“When I went over to the tank in the Pentagon when I was first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats,” he said. “This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming.”

That he had to preface that statement by saying “This is not a joke” pretty much confirms that there may not be LOL, ROTFLMAO humor to be found in stating that global warming is the “greatest physical threat” to the United States, but it’s still a joke.

I don’t suppose that Russia’s 6,400 nuclear weapons pose much of a real threat to us — not like the warming of the earth. How toasty can Russia make the U.S. compared to Mother Nature’s heatwave? Not even close.

“There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he warned.

He might have added, “Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies… Rivers and seas boiling… Dogs and cats living together… mass hysteria!”

Fox News:

He made the declaration amid pressure from Republican lawmakers regarding his policy toward Russia in the wake of ransomware attacks that targeted key U.S. infrastructure, including his administration’s decision to waive sanctions on the Russia-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The president said he would speak to key European allies about a unified approach to combating climate change, which he has identified as a priority for his administration.

“We must all commit to an ambitious climate action if we’re going to prevent the worst impacts of climate change, limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius and lead the global transition in clean energy technology,” Biden said.

Biden is right. The greatest threat to America is indeed climate change — sort of. Rather, the biggest threat to the United States is what the world is proposing to do about climate change.

NRO:

Biden’s comments come after the development that the U.S. Army plans to prioritize climate change as a grave peril to national security, a memo revealed. The Army has committed itself to combatting climate change with new risk analyses, threat projections, installation and natural-resource planning, supply-chain procurement considerations, and general strategy. The Army’s statement echoes Biden’s, claiming that the effects of climate change can induce “humanitarian disasters, undermine weak governments and contribute to long-term social and economic disruptions.”

And how much of that evil would happen even if the climate of the earth was unchanging and rock-solid? Are people really trying to make the argument that there would be fewer revolutions, no pandemics, and no social and economic disruptions if climate change wasn’t happening? They are all happening now and have been happening for decades. How can you tell if a particular historical event — a hurricane, for example — is the result of man-caused global warming?

That it’s going to get worse in the short run is a no-brainer. Much of the world is a horrible place — messy, lawless, murderous, and bloody. Yes, but Russia’s 6,400 nukes are nothing compared to what Mother Nature can do to us, right?

Sheesh.