Are Newspapers a Business or a Philanthropic Endeavor?

Alden Global Capital is a hedge fund based in New York that specializes in taking over troubled newspapers and making them profitable. If you listen to journalists and advocates for the media, they are “vulture capitalists” who prey upon vulnerable newspaper properties and want to “destroy local journalism.”

Indeed, reporters and other newsroom staffers fear an Alden takeover of their newspaper because the hedge fund has the temerity to want to make money off their investment and usually start clearing out the newsrooms of driftwood and dead weight. This is sacrilege, according to journalism types, because “You can’t fire me. I’m a journalist!”

Or something along those lines.

There is much confusion among journalists about the idea that a newspaper is a business and has to sell advertising in order to make enough money to stay afloat. Advertisers pay to place their ads in newspapers in order to sell their products to readers.

But people don’t feel they need a newspaper anymore to stay informed and they have voted with their pocketbook. They don’t buy the notion of “supporting local journalism” as a reason to shell out their hard-earned dollars to get the information they can get by clicking on their phone.

Shouldn’t we be reading a newspaper to get all sides of an argument? Good luck with that fantasy. A few more clicks on our phone will give us all the “sides” we want to hear.

The Tribune Company, which owns 9 other properties besides the flagship newspaper in Chicago, sold its newspapers to Alden for the bargain-basement price of $633 million. The reaction of the press was hysterical.

Margaret Sullivan of the Washington Post is begging “rich people” to get involved and save local journalism. And “save democracy.”