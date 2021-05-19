Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Will Only Give Interviews to 'Black or Brown' Reporters

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot checks a lot of boxes on the Democrats’ preferred candidate questionnaire. She’s black (check). She’s lesbian (check). She’s female (check). She’s a radical liberal (double-check).

She’s also a shameless racist. Let’s make that a “secret” check. Democrats don’t like to advertise how racist they truly are.

Her Honor has adopted a policy — according to several local reporters — of accepting one-on-one interviews only with “black and brown” journalists. According to contemporary identity politics, that’s AOK. It’s all part of the “anti-racist” agenda that demonstrates nauseating racism but is in keeping with the theory of “social justice.”

NBC Chicago reporter Mary Ann Ahern marked the 2 year anniversary of Lightfoot taking office by revealing a fact that reporters in the Windy City don’t want to talk about; some are excluded from interviewing the mayor based solely and exclusively on the color of their skin.

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

Two other reporters confirmed Ahern’s tweet.

I was told the same thing. — Paris Schutz (@paschutz) May 18, 2021

Schultz was queried by a Chicago alderman George Cardenas on the news.

How is that even true, be serious — George Cardenas (@aldcardenas) May 18, 2021

I can confirm, alderman — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) May 18, 2021

Lightfoot was unapologetic.

“It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American,” Lightfoot wrote on Wednesday. “Diversity and inclusion is imperative across all institutions including media. In order to progress we must change.”

Her point? A little bit of racism never hurt anyone.

“This is exactly why I’m being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city. This is an imbalance that needs to change. Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it… It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city.”

Rita Panahi’s riposte bears mentioning.

More "anti-racist" racism. Almost amusing how regressive race-obsession is celebrated among the Left. https://t.co/VtzpQyfklg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 19, 2021

A progressive journalist asked a salient question.

Is she going to do some kinda DNA test to assure she upholds this rule? https://t.co/9d7rXZTnCV — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 19, 2021

It may eventually come to that.

Racism in the name of wokeism is still racism. https://t.co/iFGfrEQxSi — Kara Zupkus (@kara_kirsten) May 19, 2021

That singular fact escapes most leftists. Any place they see a numerical deficit of black or brown people there’s only one possible explanation; racism. It can’t be a dearth of candidates of color applying to fill a reporter slot at some newspaper or TV station. Doing that would be “blaming the victim.” Even if it’s true, the real reason, as we all know, is always racism, racism, racism.

This is not the way to “solve” the problem of racism. All policies like these do is breed resentment and elevate the hate. Lightfoot is creating more of a problem in trying to “solve” another.