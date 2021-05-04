Liz Cheney's Days in GOP House Leadership Are Numbered

Liz Cheney’s days as House GOP conference chairman are numbered. Her support among the party leadership has evaporated after her headline-grabbing statements about the Republican take on the 2020 election being “The Big Lie.”

Many pro-Trump Republicans wanted her to walk the plank after her vote to impeach the former president. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stood by her, probably realizing the dire position the party was in after the January 6 riot and not wanting to shed any blood while the party was reeling from the massive media assault.

But now, McCarthy appears to have had enough. Many top Republicans have requested that Cheney get off her anti-Trump platform and promote issues that unify the party. But Cheney refused.

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

They can’t strip her of her seat in Congress, but they can humiliate her by voting her out of her position as conference chair.

“When you have only so much time, she wants to talk about Trump, not the people who are running the country into the ground,” one source said to Fox News. A senior House GOP leadership source said it was “more than likely” that Republicans will hold a vote on Cheney’s status as conference chair when the House returns to session next week.

Cheney won the last vote to end her leadership 145-61. And she still has a lot of residual support from Republicans who think that a leadership fight plays into the hands of Democrats at exactly the wrong time.

But Cheney is past her sell-by date and is on the way out.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” one key McCarthy ally told The Hill on Monday. “When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome.”

The Hill:

The developments suggest it is not just members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who are pushing to get rid of Cheney; senior lawmakers in the 154-member Republican Study Committee, the largest GOP caucus on Capitol Hill, have been openly critical of Cheney and are now trying to orchestrate her removal. “This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her,” said a second McCarthy ally. “She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House.”

Cheney may, indeed, be focused on the past. She sees it as a platform on which to launch her 2024 presidential bid.

Naturally, there are a lot of Republicans lining up to replace her. Rep. Jim Banks, who chairs the powerful Republican Study Committee, is openly angling for the job, but there are others in the party who believe Cheney should be replaced by a woman.

Banks’ pro-Trump credentials are impeccable and he appears to have some innovative messaging strategies.

Politico: