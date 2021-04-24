Montana Will Not Recognize Federal Gun Control Measures

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill on Friday that would prohibit law enforcement officials and other state employees from enforcing federal restrictions on most guns and ammunition.

Today, I proudly signed Rep. Hinkle's law prohibiting federal overreach into our Second Amendment-protected rights, including any federal ban on firearms. I will always protect our #2A right to keep and bear arms. pic.twitter.com/2xY8DeEtqf — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) April 23, 2021

Arizona’s Doug Ducey signed a similar law last month. And Oklahoma is ready to declare itself a “gun sanctuary state” as a bill is headed for Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk.

These bills are obvious parallels to city and state efforts to declare themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants, preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. But this is nullification — a dubious legal argument that may not find much sympathy in federal courts.

