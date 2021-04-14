You Will Cheer When You Learn How Israel Crippled Iran's Nuclear Program

Israel’s alleged attack on the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz hit an electrical substation about 150 feet underground, severely damaging not only the power distribution system but also a power cable that led to the centrifuges.

An Iranian official said that such an attack would have taken years of planning, adding “the design of the enemy was very beautiful.”

The Jerusalem Post has learned that “the attack took out both the primary and backup electrical systems.” With the power suddenly cut, there was no orderly and careful shutdown of the centrifuges leading to a cascade failure with spectacular results. The Iranians are admitting thousands of centrifuges were destroyed.

The Iranians are saying it was an inside job.

Ali Rabiei, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, stated on Tuesday that the attack was “not an external attack” and that a “traitor” has been identified, adding that “the necessary measures are being taken.” An informed official in the Iranian Intelligence Ministry told the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency on Monday that the identity of the disruption’s cause had been found and that “necessary measures are being taken to arrest the main cause of the disruption in the electricity system of the Natanz complex.”

Experts familiar with Mossad and the way it operates are worried about the leaks coming from the government on details of the operation.