Are You Ready for a Trans Republican Governor of California?

Caitlyn Jenner, the world’s most celebrated transgender individual — at least until Joe Biden named Rachel Levine as an HHS assistant secretary — is thinking of running for governor of California as a Republican.

The former Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon (as a male), reality-TV star (as a female), could be the next governor of the largest state in the union (gender not announced yet).

Jenner reportedly met with GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. The two met while Wren was working with the American Unity Fund, a Republican non-profit that advocates for LGBT causes. Wren has also worked for Trump Victory, a campaign fundraising organization, and helped organize the January 6 rally.

Despite the rally and riot being two separate and distinct events, the narrative has unalterably connected them. It remains to be seen how ridiculous the left wants to appear by claiming Wren bore some responsibility for the riot.

Scoop: Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California, three sources with direct knowledge of her deliberations tell me & @jonathanvswan https://t.co/NWV4lD9Wp1 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 6, 2021

Daily Caller:

Jenner has occasionally commented on Republican politics since coming out as transgender in 2016. A Ted Cruz supporter during the 2016 presidential primaries, she told a group of University of Pennsylvania students that she has “gotten more flak for being a conservative Republican than I have for being trans.” Jenner also joked about serving as Kanye West’s vice president during the rapper’s ill-fated 2020 presidential run. West is Jenner’s former stepson-in-law through Kim Kardashian.

Of course, politics will have little to do with any race that features Caitlyn Jenner. The issue of the campaign will be transgenderism and how it fits into the American cultural landscape.

But could Jenner really win over Republicans opposed to what she is or Democrats who would feel betrayed by her support of Donald Trump?

USA Today:

“I’ve changed my thinking in a lot of ways,” the 70-year-old reality star told the outlet. Now identifying as “economically conservative, socially progressive,” she believes “we need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House.” “I love my community,” Jenner said. “I truly want to help.” Jenner’s political beliefs previously caused controversy within the LGBTQ community. “They said I’m ‘too controversial.’ And that hurt,” she said. “I think I had been wearing rose-colored glasses. I thought I could change the world. Now I know I can only try to and change one person at a time.”

Many on the right don’t give a hoot about economics. They want to know if you will fight the libs and take no prisoners in the culture war. Jenner is ill-suited to that battle. Her heart is obviously with the LGBTQ community while in her head, she may see herself as a conservative.

That’s why, inevitably, I don’t think Jenner will run and if she does, she would more likely run as a Democrat.