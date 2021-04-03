Who Needs the 14th Amendment? Vermont's Blatantly Unconstitutional Vaccine Rules Prioritize 'BIPOC' Households

If you’re age 16 or over in Vermont, you can now sign up to get a Covid vaccine. But there’s one small catch: you have to be the “right” color.

Governor Phill Scott, a Republican who voted for Joe Biden, explains.

If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine! Get yours at ⤵️ https://t.co/hVgb9rzQPn — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 1, 2021

If you’re white and older than 50, you’re going to have to wait.

The state health commissioner says it’s not race per se that’s the determining factor. It’s that people of color have higher rates of infection, disease, and death, as well as lower rates of vaccination.

This is statistically true. But the Constitution says that’s not enough, says Cato Institute legal expert Walter Olson.

“This runs into the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which says citizens of all races are entitled to the equal protection of the laws. The Supreme Court has long interpreted this to mean that the government may ordinarily not dole out valuable benefits, or impose harms, based on a citizen’s race,” writes Olson.

Reason:

It’s true that people of color are more likely to be frontline workers or have health conditions that make them more at risk of COVID-19 complications and death. However, directing vaccines to those higher-risk people can, and should, still be done through race-neutral categorization, says Olson. “Many sensible priority rules do incidentally protect relatively more minority persons — and that’s fine, so long as the decision is based on the neutral grounds rather than being a pretext aimed at getting results based on race,” he writes.

NRO’s Isaac Shorr refers to the policy as “dystopian.”