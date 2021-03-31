Former CBP Official: 30,000 Illegals Have Been Released Since January

According to Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 30,000 illegal aliens seized at the border by CBP officers have been released into the United States because of lack of room at detention facilities. Morgan said he was given the information by former colleagues at CPB who are under orders not to discuss the situation.

“You’re not going to find that anywhere because they’re locking down the information,” Morgan said of the figures in a conversation following a roundtable discussion with lawmakers, ranchers, medical officials, and business leaders in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

Washington Examiner:

No one is tested before being released, and federal authorities are relying on local nonprofit groups and governments to administer coronavirus tests, then quarantine people who test positive. The Greyhound bus company earlier this month called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to come up with a way to guarantee that migrants seeking to board its buses from the border have tested negative for the coronavirus before being transported across the country. Migrants who are released rely on Greyhound and other bus companies to travel to their final destinations in the U.S.

According to public health officials, we’re now in the midst of a “Fourth Wave” of the pandemic. While travelers wanting to enter the U.S. at Canadian and Mexican ports of entry are banned, illegal aliens are being allowed to escape detention entirely without even being tested.

Federal facilities have subsequently become overwhelmed, and ICE does not have room to accept transfers from the Border Patrol. In one example, the Donna facility was said to be holding young girls more than 20 days before they were forwarded to the Department of Health and Human Services, and a lawmaker who toured it on Monday said it can only accommodate 250 people but had 5,700 people in its care.

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis covered the press pool report the Biden administration finally allowed on Tuesday. The pictures of wall-to-wall children and young adults standing shoulder to shoulder in a tent in Donna, TX explains why Joe Biden desperately wants this situation to go away.

That 30,000 number of released illegals will likely rise substantially. In 2019 during that border crisis, the government released 219,000 illegals over the year because of a lack of space, according to Morgan. But even at the height of that emergency, the Trump administration never did anything like this.

Finally, as the numbers of migrants entering the southern border has overwhelmed our ability to respond, the most hard-hit sector, Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, has recently discontinued the issuance of notices to appear to asylum claimants in order to “process” migrants more quickly, especially minors, who have recently flooded the sector. Recall that these notices to appear are issued to migrants apprehended at the border who have made a claim for asylum in the U.S. The worst-kept secret in this entire scheme is that once the person is out of sight from government officials, the notice is disposed of, and the migrant is effectively free to wander the fruited plains of the U.S. This most recent change in asylum processing dispenses with the facade for the pressing purpose of moving migrants, especially migrant children, out of severely overcrowded detention facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s all but official; the United States of America has no recognizable southern borders. Borders need to be defended. These aren’t. Some kind of law must govern entering and leaving the border area. There’s no law being enforced by the federal government at the southern border.

Unlike Trump, Biden will “solve” the crisis by simply letting everyone go and wish them luck.