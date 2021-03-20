Biden Administration Flying Migrants to Northern Border for Processing

No one should worry. The Biden administration says there’s absolutely, positively, cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die no crisis in any way, shape, or form at the border. Claims to the contrary are just right-wing propaganda and misinformation.

So why will ICE be flying hundreds of migrants a day to border facilities hundreds of miles away near the Canadian border?

Perhaps Biden wants us to pretend the border surge is mostly Canadians fleeing the oppressive Ottawa regime. Or perhaps it’s a surge in Eskimo and Aleut peoples fleeing climate change.

I’m sure the president would dearly love either scenario to be true, but alas, they are not. And his refusal to acknowledge the crisis has become almost comical.

Washington Examiner:

Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, a Republican, called the plan “deeply troubling” and urged the Biden administration not to move forward because of the risks it poses to U.S. communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We already know these illegal aliens are not being tested for the coronavirus before being released into Texas communities. We cannot let this happen in Michigan,” McClain said.

Rep. McClain’s complaint is being echoed by other congressmen from border states who are wondering why the Biden administration sort of forgot to mention the move.

Fox News:

Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale demanded Friday night that the Biden administration clarify a report that officials could fly migrants to states near the Canadian border amid a record surge that has overwhelmed facilities at the southern border. In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller, Rosendale said he was “extremely troubled” by the plan. CBP officials made the request as agents at the southern border struggled to process a wave of about 2,000 migrants who crossed into southern Texas over the last few days, the Washington Post reported.

It should be noted that the Trump administration also used ICE planes to process migrants elsewhere. But that was a crisis. Trump said it was a crisis. He declared a “national emergency” to deal with the crisis.

But the Republican lawmakers needn’t worry because there’s no crisis at the border. We can be sure because Nancy Pelosi says so.

Fox News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed confidence in President Biden‘s handling of the surge of migrants at the Southern border, saying he’s got it “under control.” Pelosi said Biden is approaching the migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, in a more “humane” way than former President Donald Trump, and the transition will take some time. “The Biden administration has this under control,” Pelosi said Friday during her weekly news conference at the Capitol. “It is change and it will take some time, but it is values-based, humanitarian … [and] pragmatic with a plan to get things done.”

“All is well. Remain calm!”

Allowing tens of thousands of unvaccinated people into the country who haven’t been tested for the coronavirus is no cause for concern because Biden has everything under control. And the president will keep saying that until, like Kevin Bacon, he’s flattened by the surge of humanity.