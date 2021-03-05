Pelosi Blames Republicans for Congress Hiding From Security Threat at Capitol

There was a “credible” threat made by an unidentified militia group against the Capitol for March 4. Thousands of National Guardsmen deployed around the Capitol to protect it. Capitol Police — much maligned for their actions during the January 6 assault on the Capitol — turned out in full force. Park police and the Washington, D.C., police were there. You can bet the FBI and Homeland Security also had people on the ground ready to repel any attack that threatened the Capitol.

Fortunately — and predictably — nothing happened. A few pathetic QAnon believers meandered about the Capitol grounds, not really sure why they were there.

Reuters:

But around noon, all was quiet. John and Karyn Carson, who took time off work and came from California to see Trump be inaugurated for a second term, were undaunted. “Every day that we’re here, we’ll probably come out around noon and see if anything transpires,” Karyn, 52, told Reuters. “If it doesn’t happen, we’ll obviously be sad ‘cause it didn’t happen while we were here, but we believe that it will happen. It just hasn’t happened yet.”

Nancy Pelosi shut down the business of the people’s house and canceled the House session on Thursday because pathetic losers like John and Karyn Carson were deemed a threat?

Pelosi now says she wasn’t canceling a legislative session because of a security threat. That was just sort of incidental. Her real reason for shuttering the House was because she’s such a great gal — she’s taking this whole “unity” thing to heart and wanted to do the Republicans a favor.

ABC News:

“I don’t think anybody should take any encouragement that because some troublemakers might show up that we changed our whole schedule,” Pelosi told reporters. “No, we just moved it a few hours,” she said, to accommodate Republicans headed to an issues retreat Thursday afternoon. “We were going to be out by noon because we promised that to the Republicans,” she said.

This comes as surprising news to Republicans. The schedule for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy doesn’t say anything about Thursday cancelations.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

How early do members have to leave on Thursday to get to a conference on Friday? It’s not like they’re traveling by horse and buggy.

But that’s our Nancy. She’s always willing to bend over backward to accommodate her Republican colleagues.

Or not.

The House held a late-night session on Wednesday to ensure that members and staff would not have to be on the Capitol complex on March 4. At the same time, Pelosi conceded there were security concerns for House members, compared to the Senate, which was in session Thursday, noting that the House is “at least four times more people, and therefore, all that that implies in terms of numbers of people in the Capitol if, in fact, there’s any troublemakers around, and it made sense.”

So it’s not the GOP’s fault, it’s that the House is a target-rich environment compared to the Senate and “troublemakers” like John and Karyn Carson wouldn’t have a problem finding suitable targets for their rampage.

The Senate went about its business yesterday as the House should have done. Pelosi’s bid to politicize the threat didn’t work out very well for her. She ended up looking like a hand-wringing hysteric.

Come to think of it, that’s not much different than the way she usually appears.