Biden Asks EU for Help In Starting Iran Talks

The Biden Administration announced that it is asking the European Union for help in restarting negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that “The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program.”

The P5+1 is made up of the U.S., Russia, China, Great Britain, and France, plus Iran. The nuclear deal that was brokered in 2015 was never ratified by the U.S. Senate. Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018.

Biden has said since he was running for president that he wanted to renegotiate the agreement, so that’s not much of a surprise. The surprise is that he has abandoned his position that Iran had to stop its enrichment program and return to compliance with the nuclear agreement, including giving up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, before discussions begin.

When Iran said no, Biden has apparently decided to start talking anyway.

The Biden administration’s desire for talks marks a departure from its early rhetoric on the Iran deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior State Department officials have publicly stated that Iran must cease its enrichment of uranium, the key component in a nuclear weapon, and come back into compliance with the 2015 accord if it is to be granted relief from U.S. sanctions. Iran is likely to press this demand in any negotiations with the United States, European powers, China, and Russia. While the United States pulled out of the deal in 2018, all of these countries still remain committed to the accord.

Meanwhile, Iran must be laughing behind its sleeve. They continue to support militias in Iraq that target U.S. troops. They continue to threaten Israel. They continue to fund terrorism. Now Biden abandons his strong position on reopening discussions with an open-ended invitation.

Biden humbly begs an audience with the mullahs using the appeasers in Europe who are only too eager to facilitate it.

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo told the Free Beacon that European nations “wanted to appease the Iranian theocracy for my entire time as secretary of state. We refused. The ayatollah understands only strength. I led a response to the Iranian threat that protected the American people from its terror and supported the Jewish state of Israel.” “Adopting the European Union model of accommodation,” Pompeo said, “will guarantee Iran a path to a nuclear arsenal.”

Yes, but at least the Europeans will like us again. Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accords yesterday and received widespread praise for it. No doubt, the EU will offer glowing tributes to Biden’s leadership in trying to rejoin a completely worthless non-treaty that we’re supposed to act as if it’s a treaty.

Liberals need approval more than some dogs I’ve been friends with.

Iran is breaching the deal in increasingly aggressive ways. It has stockpiled large amounts of highly enriched uranium, installed advanced nuclear centrifuges, and is on pace to further restrict access to its nuclear sites, preventing the International Atomic Energy Agency from performing critical oversight.

Biden realized that Iran would never accept a return to the status quo. They won’t give up their HEU, or their shiny new advanced centrifuges. They may deign to allow the IAEA to continue “inspecting” their nuclear sites — with a suitable warning, of course — which Biden will trumpet as a yuuuuuge breakthrough.

We’re going to need strong stomachs the next 4 years watching as Biden bows, scrapes, and grovels before the bullies, tyrants, and terrorists of the world. But at least the Europeans will think well of us again, which is all that matters to Biden and his crew of appeasers.