Why Are 5,000 National Guard Troops in Washington for Another Month?

Following the Capitol riot on January 6, the National Guard was a visible presence in the nation’s capital for weeks. This was barely justifiable given the inauguration and the first few days of the Biden administration.

But Joe Biden is now safely in the Oval Office. Nancy Pelosi has her metal detectors in place to prevent crazed Republicans from shooting up the House chamber. In other words, everything is back to normal — well, as normal as things get in Washington.

So why has Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses requested that 4,900 guardsmen remain in Washington until March 12?

The Hill:

“Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the president used to be inaugurated on March 4. OK, now why that’s relevant, God knows, at any rate, now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4. … That is circulating online,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said during a Wednesday hearing, according to CNN. “Stuff like that circulates all the time. Does it mean it’s going to happen? Probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that. Tell them that the election is over. Joe Biden won,” Smith said. “It was a free and fair election, and let’s get to work. That too would help reduce the, well, I don’t know, fear or paranoia that people feel that requires everything that we’re seeing around here.”

So the reason the National Guard will remain in Washington is to act as props for Democrats criticizing Republicans for not telling people to stay home and not to believe a lunatic scheme that Trump will still be inaugurated?

We need the National Guard to protect the capital from “thousands” of brain-dead morons who are barely sentient? Perhaps we should keep them there to protect Biden and Democrats from people who are claiming the end of the world is coming? Or Elvis lives!

It’s silly, of course. And it’s highly political. Republicans want a better explanation for why armed soldiers are in Washington at all.

New York Post:

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said Pelosi (D-Calif.) needed to explain why troops were being kept in the nation’s capital when the threat from last month’s deadly siege had subsided. “Myself and several of my colleagues have asked Nancy Pelosi for a briefing as to why do we need these troops here, and we have received zero information, zero,” McClain said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “It’s amazing to me that she can do this without any disclosure, without any information and just continue to spend money with no briefing,” she went on.

McClain dares to question Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, about anything? Who does she think she’s addressing? Little people should stay in their places.

The congresswoman got in a nice little dig on Pelosi anyway.

“I would rather put those National Guard men and women to help my constituents in my state help with the distribution of the COVID relief vaccination,” she said Monday. “That, I know, is a credible threat.”

Pelosi doesn’t want to explain why anyone in their right mind thinks there will be a riot of QAnon believers because Trump isn’t inaugurated.

Can you imagine if Trump kept 5,000 National Guardsmen in D.C. for no reason? They would have impeached him again.