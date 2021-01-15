Why Doesn't Twitter Ban the Chinese Government for Their Lies About Forced Labor?

Twitter has come under fire recently for refusing to ban the Chinese government for lying about not employing forced labor in the Xinjiang province.

“‘Forced labor’ is the biggest lie of the century aimed to restrict and suppress the relevant Chinese authorities and companies and contain China’s development,” Chinese spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted.

Accompanying the tweet was a video of forced laborers smiling and saying how good everything is at the factory. Nauseating.

More than one million Uyghurs, an ethnic Muslim minority in China, are being held against their will in several camps in Xinjiang province. and are forced to work in factories — some of them making products for Western countries. The Chinese Communists also practice forced abortions on Uyghur women as well as forced sterilizations. The Communists claim that their policies “emancipate” women.

Claims of forced labor made by Western governments and human rights groups cannot be denied. So when the Chinese foreign ministry tweets out an obvious lie about forced labor camps. why isn’t the account suspended? They banned Donald Trump for “lies” about the election, why not ban China for even worse transgressions?

Fox News:

On Thursday, the Chinese spokesperson accused the U.S. of creating lies and taking egregious actions based on its lies to violate international trade rules and principles of the market economy. The spokesperson also claimed that the United States was trying to undermine global industrial and value chains, and damaging the interests of companies and consumers all over the world, including those in the United States. A Twitter spokesperson said that the tweets did not violate the company’s rules when reached by Fox News. Additionally, the spokesperson drew attention to the fact that the account was labeled as a China government account. “We believe this is an important step so that when people see an account discussing geopolitical issues from another country, they have context on its national affiliation and are better informed about who they represent,” according to Twitter’s guidance on such accounts.

What kind of double-talk is that? What does that even mean, “context on its national affiliation”? It’s worse than hypocrisy. It’s deliberately obscure and nonsensical.

The U.S. government has banned all imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang province.

ABCNews:

The Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued by CBP is based on information that “reasonably indicates” the use of forced labor within China’s so-called “re-education” camps. CBP also claims China is oppressing its Muslim population in that region. “The goal isn’t just to interdict shipments … that’s actually the fallback plan,” Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told reporters Wednesday. “The goal of the WRO is that they stop and that the shipments never arrive — the ultimate goal is that China abandons these horrific practices.”

Twitter will suppress conservatives but not slave drivers in China? Twitter is apparently more frightened of what the Chinese Communists can do to their business than what the ogre Trump is capable of.