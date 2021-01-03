Ted Cruz to Critics of His Proposed Election Audit: 'Calm Down'

Speaking on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” Cruz responded to his critics on both sides of the aisle: “I think everyone needs to calm down. I think we need to tone down the rhetoric. This is already a volatile situation. It’s like a tinder box and throwing lit matches into it and so I think the kind of hyperbole we’re seeing, the kind of angry language.” He said that some Democrats had accused him of “treason.”

Considering that Democrats have challenged the electoral vote count for the last 3 Republican presidents, Democrats should be careful about who they’re accusing of “treason.”

“We went into this election with the country deeply divided, deeply polarized,” Cruz said on the Fox News Channel program, “and we’ve seen in the last two months unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, and that’s produced a deep, deep distrust of our democratic process across the country. I think we in Congress have an obligation to do something about that. We have an obligation to protect the integrity of the democratic system.” He also said he wished the Supreme Court, which twice declined to hear challenges to Biden’s election had agreed to sort out the issue — and said that President Donald Trump had asked him to make his argument before the nation’s top court.

Rep. Louie Gohmert is also warning about violence as some on the right may feel the courts have ignored their arguments.

The Texas lawmaker appeared on the conservative Newsmax network Friday night after U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle dismissed Gohmert’s suit, in which he argued that Vice President Mike Pence has the authority to unilaterally reverse the election result during a joint session of Congress Wednesday. “If the bottom line is, the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this. You have no remedy’ — basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM,” Gohmert said.

Political violence in the United States used to be rare. Now, it’s part of the left’s everyday strategy. Antifa and BLM activists can be in the streets within a matter of hours to protest the latest fake outrage, so why not the right?

The right may not have liked the court rulings, but the challenges were duly heard and rejected. But if Republicans want to make a statement about their dissatisfaction with the election results, it shouldn’t lead to violence. Neither should it be criticized by people who supported electoral challenges in the past.